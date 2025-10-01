SWP Financial LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

SWP Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.6% of SWP Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $194.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

