Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,145 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 113,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

