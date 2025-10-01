SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,398 Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.