SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,398 Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
