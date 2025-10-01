Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Holdings Cut by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.3% of SWP Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 196,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $479.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

