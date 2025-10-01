Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Rogco LP

Rogco LP raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

