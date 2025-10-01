Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after acquiring an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $236.92 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $605,497.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,522,871.81. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,439,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.