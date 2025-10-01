Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 281 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Impact Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Fiserv by 366.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $265,769,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.41 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.21.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

