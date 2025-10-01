Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Mizuho to Hold Rating

Mizuho upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,807.89.

Booking Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,399.27 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $4,060.98 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,541.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5,284.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

