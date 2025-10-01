Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 927 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

