iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Acquired by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after buying an additional 747,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

