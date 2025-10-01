O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes $212,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Oracle by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average of $202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,314 shares of company stock worth $33,602,123 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

