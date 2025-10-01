PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $247.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average of $214.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

