Independent Investors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Independent Investors Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $405.25 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

