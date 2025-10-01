RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Decreased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 3.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

