Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

