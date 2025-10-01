Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stake Boosted by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0%

CSCO stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

