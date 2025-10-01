Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $282.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

