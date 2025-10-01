NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

