Cooper Financial Group Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

