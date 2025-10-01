Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $746.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $753.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $706.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.