Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,689 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

