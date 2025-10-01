Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,698 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IJR opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

