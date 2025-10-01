iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Acquired by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

