Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

