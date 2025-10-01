Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.