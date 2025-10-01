Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $98,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $282.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.57. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

