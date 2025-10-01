Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 83,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a market capitalization of $722.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

