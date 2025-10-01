Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,581 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Trivium Point Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 140,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

