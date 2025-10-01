Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $73.90.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.