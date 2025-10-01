Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 894,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 10.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.