Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $35,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

