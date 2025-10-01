Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $213,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average of $178.83.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.