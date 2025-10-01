Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $47.59 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $47,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $614.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

