Lynx Investment Advisory Sells 487 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Lynx Investment Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

