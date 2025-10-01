PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.14. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

