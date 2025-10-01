Pacific Point Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Pacific Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.3% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,031. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

Intuit stock opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $706.99 and a 200 day moving average of $690.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

