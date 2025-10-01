Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

