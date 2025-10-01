SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,421 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,317,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPLG stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

