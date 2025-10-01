Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 614 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.4% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1,461.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

