Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

