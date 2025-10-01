Brueske Advisory Services LLC Invests $255,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Booking by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $5,399.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,541.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,284.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,060.98 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,807.89.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

