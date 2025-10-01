First Pacific Financial Sells 248 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American Tower were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its position in American Tower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.4%

AMT stock opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a 200 day moving average of $212.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

