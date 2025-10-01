Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

