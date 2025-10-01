Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Buys 869 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $594.23 and a 200-day moving average of $553.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

