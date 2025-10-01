Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,198.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,155.85. The stock has a market cap of $509.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

