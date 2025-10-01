RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 4.8% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. The company has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $168.28.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

