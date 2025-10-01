Columbia Asset Management Purchases 651 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $261.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.