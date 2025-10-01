Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.