Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 12,146 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 35.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $222,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 174,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

