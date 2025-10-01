Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stock Position Lifted by QTR Family Wealth LLC

QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1%

KMI opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

