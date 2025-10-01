Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 4,270 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2,372.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,066 shares of company stock worth $55,809,043 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $490.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $272.67 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

